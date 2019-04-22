Unscripted Ohio E84: Sticky QB situation
Oops. They did it again. Ohio State landed Justin Fields but it came at the expense of another quarterback leaving the program. With the announcement of Matthew Baldwin transferring, we discuss the tricky quarterback conundrum in the latest Unscripted Ohio podcast.
Cory Thompson, cohost of the Scarlet and Great podcast, joins Kyle to discuss Fields' future, where the Buckeyes turn for their next QB and more.
Also, we catch up on recent basketball news including the expectations for incoming big Ibrahima Diallo and new assistant coach, Jake Diebler as well as potential of point guard DJ Carton.
