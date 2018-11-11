Last week, Ohio State narrowly escaped against Nebraska. Despite the margin, there were some small signs of progress for the Buckeyes. This week, the signs were far bigger and more glaring. In the latest Unscripted Ohio, we discuss the progress and how it could be a sign of better things to come against Michigan in two weeks.

Despite the progress, not everyone was as giddy about Ohio State's performance. The Buckeyes fell one spot in the latest AP poll, being passed by Washington State. We reflect on why the polls continue to show major flaws and how this one little maneuver is a microcosm of why the college football playoff selection process needs a change.

Finally, the Buckeyes continue a strong start to the 2018-19 basketball season with a 107-61 win against Purdue Fort Wayne. We examine the positive signs from Ohio State in the early going including a defense that projects potentially favorably down the stretch.