It's now or never for the Ohio State basketball team. In another tough loss on Saturday, freshman Justin Ahrens took a step forward in flashing potential going forward. In the latest Unscripted Ohio, we discuss how he's the latest in a line of guys showing flashes but neither consistently enough nor simultaneously.

With tickets to the spring game going on sale this past Friday, we look ahead to April 13 and whether Ohio State can lure 100,000 fans to Ohio Stadium to take a first peek at new QB Justin Fields.

With hockey fever hitting Columbus, thanks to a Big Ten title for the hockey Buckeyes and several key additions by the Blue Jackets, we also talk a little hockey.