Are the silver bullets back? After two games including a shutout over Cincinnati, that's one of the questions on the mind of Buckeyes' fans. In the latest Unscripted Ohio, we discuss early observations of the defense and come to a conclusion: the potential is there.

Ross Fulton returns for his weekly analysis. We go over the improvement of the run game, whether J.K. Dobbins is returning to freshman form, how Justin Fields' workload will be managed game by game and how the offense will adjust to defenses taking away intermediate patterns.

Also, Marc Givler is back with a recruiting update. We dissect the importance of the Reid Carrico commitment and what's shaping up to be a monster class in 2021. And high praise for Jack Sawyer.