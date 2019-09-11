Unscripted Ohio podcast E124: Return of the silver bullets
Are the silver bullets back? After two games including a shutout over Cincinnati, that's one of the questions on the mind of Buckeyes' fans. In the latest Unscripted Ohio, we discuss early observations of the defense and come to a conclusion: the potential is there.
Ross Fulton returns for his weekly analysis. We go over the improvement of the run game, whether J.K. Dobbins is returning to freshman form, how Justin Fields' workload will be managed game by game and how the offense will adjust to defenses taking away intermediate patterns.
Also, Marc Givler is back with a recruiting update. We dissect the importance of the Reid Carrico commitment and what's shaping up to be a monster class in 2021. And high praise for Jack Sawyer.
All your home purchase and refinance needs should be handled by a Buckeye. Licensed in 33 states and more waiting, you'll also never pay for your appraisal with these guys. Email info@jfqlending.com for all your inquiries or visit them at JFQLending.com. NMLS #1639493
You can hear more about the Buckeyes on the Unscripted Ohio archive.
To follow Unscripted Ohio, subscribe, rate & review on:
You can hear Unscripted Ohio every Monday & Friday with bonus episodes popping up throughout the week. You can also hear our sister podcast, Scarlet & Great hosted by Johnny Lunsford and Cory Thompson, every Wednesday.
Follow host Kyle Lamb on Twitter @kylamb8