Ohio State passed another test Saturday. In an outright blitz in Bloomington with the Buckeyes pouring it on the Indiana Hoosiers 51-10, the Ohio State secondary turned in one of its best performances in several years. In the latest Unscripted Ohio, Kyle Lamb and Cory Thompson discuss how Damon Arnette's decision to return has helped spark a resurgence in the defensive backfield.

In this latest edition, we also look at J.K. Dobbins and a key return of a dominant run game, whether the passing game can stand to improve even further and we reflect on the depth that has the Buckeyes so dangerous. Plus, where Ohio State fits in relative to other national powerhouses this season and we rank the top 10 teams in the country.