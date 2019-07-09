Unscripted Ohio E103: Record setting commitment pace continues
It's not even a third of the way through July and Ohio State has a commitment from four prospects in the 2020 class with a good shot at three or four more before the end of the month. In the latest Unscripted Ohio, we discuss the torrid pace and how most of the class can be wrapped up by the start of football season.
After a long lapse in recruiting dish for the basketball program, the Buckeyes hosted 2020 guard Keon Johnson last week for an official visit. With Ohio State down to a final three that also includes Tennessee and Virginia, we look ahead to his Aug. 6 announcement and how the Buckeyes fare in that running. Plus, summer basketball is back for Ohio State. The Kingdom Summer League is your shot at seeing Ohio State up close and personal.
