It's a good news/bad news situation for Ohio State. The good news is Ohio State pulled off a 45-24 win against Northwestern in the Big Ten Championship game. The bad news is despite the Buckeyes' victory, they were snubbed in their playoff quest.

In the latest Unscripted Ohio podcast, we reflect on the win against Northwestern and also critique the committee's performance. Did the committee get it wrong? Can the process be improved? We discuss the flaws in the system and how they should be corrected. We also reflect on the Big Ten's role in the snub.