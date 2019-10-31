Locked On Buckeyes podcast: One thing that could sink Buckeyes
The year over year improvement of Ohio State has been remarkable. The Buckeyes literally have improved in almost every facet imaginable...except one. In the latest Locked On Buckeyes, we tell you the one area that has actually taken a step back and could cost Ohio State if it isn't corrected.
We also review the first basketball exhibition game, a 95-52 win over Cedarville, and discuss the highs and lows. We look at how point guard has gone from a weakness to a strength and where the Buckeyes didn't get it done the first public time out.
Finally, with drama now surrounding the commitment to Texas from 5-star running back Bijan Robinson, is Ohio State back in the game?
Hear Locked On Buckeyes on the podcasting platform of your choice, including Google Play, Stitcher, iHeart Radio, the Megaphone web player and the Apple and Spotify links below:
Apple/iTunes: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/locked-on-buckeyes/id1435805039?mt=2
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/5fjoFksv3lLacECz2ZGv8D
---------------------------------------------------------
All your home purchase and refinance needs should be handled by a Buckeye. Licensed in 33 states and more waiting, you'll also never pay for your appraisal with these guys. Email info@jfqlending.com for all your inquiries or visit them at JFQLending.com. NMLS #1639493
For more Buckeyes and Ohio sports podcasts, visit our sister network Unscripted Ohio. You can hear more about the Buckeyes on the Unscripted Ohio archive.
To follow Unscripted Ohio, subscribe, rate & review on:
You can hear Unscripted Ohio and sister podcast Scarlet and Great, hosted by Johnny Lunsford and Cory Thompson, every Monday, Wednesday & Friday with bonus episodes popping up throughout the week.
Follow host Kyle Lamb on Twitter @kylamb8