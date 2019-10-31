The year over year improvement of Ohio State has been remarkable. The Buckeyes literally have improved in almost every facet imaginable...except one. In the latest Locked On Buckeyes, we tell you the one area that has actually taken a step back and could cost Ohio State if it isn't corrected.

We also review the first basketball exhibition game, a 95-52 win over Cedarville, and discuss the highs and lows. We look at how point guard has gone from a weakness to a strength and where the Buckeyes didn't get it done the first public time out.

Finally, with drama now surrounding the commitment to Texas from 5-star running back Bijan Robinson, is Ohio State back in the game?

