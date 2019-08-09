Unscripted Ohio E112: Carmens Crew helps bring closure to Matta era
Carmen's Crew is now two million dollars richer after winning The Basketball Tournament (TBT) just recently and after coming close a year before, the team that was made up of many players from the Thad Matta-era finally won the championship that so many people believed that they deserved but were denied in the Big Dance. We talk about the impact of the big win for the Ohio State alumni team.
Plus, training camp is underway now for the Buckeyes and there is plenty to talk about on that front. Publisher Kevin Noon joins us to talk about what he has seen so far as we focus on the offensive line and a couple of recent black stripe removals.
All this and more on Unscripted Ohio.
