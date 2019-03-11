Unscripted Ohio E72: Miraculous near-miss sets up must-win
So close, yet so far away. Ohio State's comeback bid fell just short on Sunday against Wisconsin. In the latest Unscripted Ohio podcast, we discuss what nearly was and how the Buckeyes may now be in a must-win situation Thursday against Indiana in the Big Ten Tournament in Chicago.
We also discuss how these three games without Wesson -- where the Buckeyes never led in 125 minutes -- show just how valuable he is. Is his absence enough to spring Ohio State into action on the recruiting trail? We may know soon as they hosted 7-footer Ibrahima Diallo over the weekend.
All this and more on Unscripted Ohio.
