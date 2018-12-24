Beginning Jan. 2, Urban Meyer will move to the athletic department as assistant athletic director. In the latest Unscripted Ohio podcast, we discuss the move and whether he will wind up taking over for Gene Smith after his retirement.

Meyer isn't the only former Buckeyes' head coach that could be in play for a new gig. We also discuss the dream scenario of Jim Tressel being the next Ohio State president. Is it possible? Maybe.

The Buckeyes picked up another big win away from home over the weekend in basketball. Ohio State knocked off UCLA 80-66 in the CBS Sports Classic in Chicago. We examine another back and forth outing for C.J. Jackson and explain his inconsistency.