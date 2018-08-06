We're back with the latest Unscripted Ohio, our Monday and Friday podcast on the latest news, notes, opinions and analysis of Ohio State football, basketball and highlights of all your favorite Ohio sports topics.

In the latest edition, we discuss a Reddit post uncovering the chronology of Brett McMurphy's reporting on Urban Meyer and his alleged knowledge of 2015 alleged domestic incidents regarding ex-assistant coach Zach Smith against his now ex-wife Courtney. We also examine the role of today's sports journalist and why the industry has veered off the path.

BuckeyeGrove.com recruiting analyst Marc Givler joins the show to give his perspective on the Friday press release by Meyer as well as Smith's string of interviews, and why the actions of both were bold and may have changed the game. We also examine the potential impact this entire saga has had and may have on the Buckeyes' recruiting efforts.

Finally, we introduce and welcome Buckeye Grove interns Andy and Cameron to the show and their new recurring segment, Point/Counterpoint.