Tate Martell's name has popped up in the NCAA transfer portal. In the latest Unscripted Ohio podcast, we discuss what it means for Ohio State and how it's a bad look on Martell given his recent comments about the possibility of a Justin Fields transfer.

If Fields doesn't get his waver and Martell bolts, where will Ohio State turn? We discuss the Jalen Hurts scenario, as he has also shown up in the portal, and how the timing doesn't suggest an easy marriage for Hurts and the Buckeyes.

In the basketball realm, we discuss Ohio State's shocking loss at Rutgers on Wednesday and what they need to do to bounce back. Plus, a recap of what appears to be a nearly finalized 2019 football coaching staff.