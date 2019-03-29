Unscripted Ohio E77: Let Zach Smith live (and speak)
Zach Smith has more to say. While he's been teasing his new podcast, we discuss why it's his life to live now and Ohio State isn't really in the crosshairs in the latest Unscripted Ohio.
While Smith is doing his own thing, we discuss his replacement Brian Hartline and why Hartline has his own set of challenges this week. Two separate setbacks have left the wide receiver group a little thinner. How the transfer of L'Christian Smith and injury of Kamryn Babb impacts the Buckeyes.
Plus, a transfer for basketball of Jaedon LeDee opens up another scholarship for the roster next season. We analyze his departure and what Chris Holtmann might do with the extra scholarship space.
