E31: Iowa City all over again

On Saturday night, Ohio State was throttled 49-20 by Purdue. The loss was too eerily reminiscent of the beating the Buckeyes suffered a year ago to Iowa. In the latest Unscripted Ohio podcast, we discuss the alarming trend of the blowout losses and whether the Buckeyes can get back in on a national title hunt in the near future.

Along with Kirk Barton and Ross Fulton, we dissect what went wrong on Saturday as well as continued problems both on defense and offense. We discuss tackling, toughness, instincts as well as the run game and more.

