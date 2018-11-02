Ticker
E34: Good news and bad news on the Urban front

Kyle Lamb • BuckeyeGrove.com
@kylamb8
Staff
Following several stints in and out of broadcasting and the college athletics beat, Kyle is now the dedicated host of the Unscripted Ohio podcast for BuckeyeGrove.
Urban Meyer came out with new information this week. It was both direct and shocking. While it seemingly closed the door on some rumors, it also started others. In the latest Unscripted Ohio, we analyze his medical situation and how it might impact the Buckeyes going forward.

Also, Sean Callahan, publisher of HuskerOnline.com joins the show to preview Nebraska. After release of the first college football playoff rankings, we discuss why the committee process needs a change. Finally, we give first observations of Ohio State basketball after the 81-63 exhibition win against UNC Pembroke on Thursday.

You can hear more about the Buckeyes on the Unscripted Ohio archive.

Ohio State football podcast | Unscripted Ohio
