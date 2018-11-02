Urban Meyer came out with new information this week. It was both direct and shocking. While it seemingly closed the door on some rumors, it also started others. In the latest Unscripted Ohio, we analyze his medical situation and how it might impact the Buckeyes going forward.

Also, Sean Callahan, publisher of HuskerOnline.com joins the show to preview Nebraska. After release of the first college football playoff rankings, we discuss why the committee process needs a change. Finally, we give first observations of Ohio State basketball after the 81-63 exhibition win against UNC Pembroke on Thursday.