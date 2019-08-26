Week zero kicked off college football this past weekend with a snoozefest in Miami and Florida. But while that game put people to sleep, the coverage over on FOX of the upcoming football season did not. In the latest Unscripted Ohio, we look at how FOX is already winning college football with its new panel of experts.

We also look at back at an Ohio State great in Orlando Pace. Why he and Korey Stringer were on another level of offensive lineman. And we place our "Mount Rushmore" of Buckeyes' football with four greats we'd kill to see play again in Columbus.

Also, why a DJ will be spinning the vinyl in the Shoe this fall.