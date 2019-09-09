Ohio State made quick and easy work of Cincinnati on Saturday, far surpassing expectations. Among the many standouts include Justin Fields, J.K. Dobbins and the entire offensive line. In the latest Unscripted Ohio podcast, we discuss Fields' potential and Dobbins' bounceback.

We also look around the Big Ten and talk about some defenses that could give problems to a struggling Michigan run game and offense as a whole. Plus, the return of the silver bullet defense and whether Joe Burrow and LSU are for real.