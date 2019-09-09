Unscripted Ohio ep. 123: Fields could wind up making history
Ohio State made quick and easy work of Cincinnati on Saturday, far surpassing expectations. Among the many standouts include Justin Fields, J.K. Dobbins and the entire offensive line. In the latest Unscripted Ohio podcast, we discuss Fields' potential and Dobbins' bounceback.
We also look around the Big Ten and talk about some defenses that could give problems to a struggling Michigan run game and offense as a whole. Plus, the return of the silver bullet defense and whether Joe Burrow and LSU are for real.
All your home purchase and refinance needs should be handled by a Buckeye. Licensed in 33 states and more waiting, you'll also never pay for your appraisal with these guys. Email info@jfqlending.com for all your inquiries or visit them at JFQLending.com. NMLS #1639493
You can hear more about the Buckeyes on the Unscripted Ohio archive.
To follow Unscripted Ohio, subscribe, rate & review on:
You can hear Unscripted Ohio every Monday & Friday with bonus episodes popping up throughout the week. You can also hear our sister podcast, Scarlet & Great hosted by Johnny Lunsford and Cory Thompson, every Wednesday.
Follow host Kyle Lamb on Twitter @kylamb8