Dwayne Haskins finished a distant third in the Heisman race to winner Kyler Murray and runner-up, Tua Tagovailoa. The injustice wasn't in the result, we say, but the attention leading up to the announcement. In the latest podcast, we discuss how Haskins deserved better.

In addition to Murray's win, we discuss his now-controversial tweet made six years ago as a 15-year old and why people need to stop looking for reasons to be offended by words on social media made by teenagers. Plus, we look at Will Grier's decision to sit out the bowl and how people are missing the mark.

With a report by the Philadelphia Inquirer on Sunday that Greg Schiano is interested in the vacant Temple position, we discuss the possibility of his departure and Alex Grinch taking over as defensive coordinator. Plus, positive momentum on a couple of key 2019 football targets.