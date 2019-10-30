Locked On Buckeyes podcast: Don't forget about Dobbins
With all the hype and praise going to Chase Young and Justin Fields, Ohio State's forgotten man J.K. Dobbins has also been putting up some amazing numbers. We look inside at Dobbins' season so far and how he's on pace to break one of the Buckeyes' prominent records.
BuckeyeGrove.com analyst Ross Fulton joins the show to explain how Justin Fields and Ohio State has been stellar on third down as well as the 4-4 defense used to combat Wisconsin's run game.
