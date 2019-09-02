A win is a win is a win. Ohio State turned in an uneven but compelling performance on Saturday, defeating Florida Atlantic 45-21. We take a deep dive into what we saw over the weekend in the latest Unscripted Ohio podcast.

Among the topics discuss include the debut of QB Justin Fields, the improvement of the Buckeyes' defense and the inconsistency on Saturday of the offensive line. We also look at the breakout of tight end Jeremy Ruckert and Malik Harrison picking up where he left off last year.