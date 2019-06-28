Unscripted Ohio E101: Day pulling the right strings
It's almost July which means fireworks season. But Ohio State has plenty of booms of their own likely on the way. In the latest Unscripted Ohio, Cory Thompson joins the show to discuss the Buckeyes' recruiting efforts including a recent O-Line boom and the momentum with running back Bijan Robinson.
We also dive into the job Ryan Day has done in his first six months plus on the job and why he's cut out for being such a successful coach. And the NCAA's crusade against pay-for-play by athletes has hit a bump in the road with a possible California bill. We discuss what it could mean for college athletics.
All your home purchase and refinance needs should be handled by a Buckeye. Licensed in 33 states and more waiting, you'll also never pay for your appraisal with these guys. Email info@jfqlending.com for all your inquiries or visit them at JFQLending.com. NMLS #1639493
You can hear more about the Buckeyes on the Unscripted Ohio archive.
To follow Unscripted Ohio, subscribe, rate & review on:
You can hear Unscripted Ohio every Monday & Friday with bonus episodes popping up throughout the week. You can also hear our sister podcast, Scarlet & Great hosted by Johnny Lunsford and Cory Thompson, every Wednesday.
Follow host Kyle Lamb on Twitter @kylamb8