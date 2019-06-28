It's almost July which means fireworks season. But Ohio State has plenty of booms of their own likely on the way. In the latest Unscripted Ohio, Cory Thompson joins the show to discuss the Buckeyes' recruiting efforts including a recent O-Line boom and the momentum with running back Bijan Robinson.

We also dive into the job Ryan Day has done in his first six months plus on the job and why he's cut out for being such a successful coach. And the NCAA's crusade against pay-for-play by athletes has hit a bump in the road with a possible California bill. We discuss what it could mean for college athletics.