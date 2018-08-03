We're back with the latest Unscripted Ohio. It's been an eventful, tumultuous week and we do our best to unpack everything with a charged edition.

On Friday, we discuss Urban Meyer's paid administrative leave and what it means for the Buckeyes. I also explain that no matter what someone thinks Meyer should have done or even could have done, the fix isn't as easy as one, two, three.

We delve into the implications of Title IX and also Ohio State's Sexual Misconduct Policy as well as Meyer's obligation to report violations.

And, who isn't excited for the basketball Buckeyes? As Ohio State has arrived in Spain for their trip, I recap some initial thoughts and observations from the Tuesday open practice and do a little projecting for the 2018-19 season.

