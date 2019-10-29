You knew Chase Young was good. But until now, you really didn't know. In the latest Locked On Buckeyes, we delve deeper into the analytics and show just how dominant Young's record-setting pace has been.

With the Buckeyes playing at their own historical pace, we examine what the expectations should be for Ohio State going forward and just how concerned you should be with upcoming landmine games such as Penn State and Michigan.

Also, the basketball Buckeyes tip it off Wednesday in their first exhibition game against Cedarville. We preview the roster and what you should watch for.

