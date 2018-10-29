While Ohio State enjoyed a week off this past weekend on the heels of a shocking 29-point loss at Purdue, the Boilermakers were unable to sustain the momentum against Michigan State. It's another in a long line of opponents falling a week after facing Ohio State. In the latest Unscripted Ohio, we examine the numbers and make sense of this perplexing trend.

Also on the latest podcast, recruiting analyst Marc Givler provides updates on several key recruiting targets. We attempt to handicap the role of Nebraska in the recruitment of Wandale Robinson. Further, with a visit set to Columbus, we discuss the Buckeyes' prospects for Noah Cain. We also have some answers as to what Ohio State is fighting against in the pursuit of local star Zach Harrison.

All this and more as we get Unscripted.