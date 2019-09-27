Ohio State is off to Lincoln, Neb. for a huge showdown against the revamped Cornhuskers. While the Nebraska offense is clicking on most cylinders, the much improved defense is still finding its' way. In the latest Unscripted Ohio podcast, we preview the matchup with our panel of experts.

Alex Gleitman is back on Unscripted Ohio to discuss the Nebraska defense and what the Cornhuskers would need to do to win. We also talk about Urban Meyer's happiness with his new analyst job on Fox and why we don't believe the coaching rumors about him and USC.

BuckeyeGrove analyst Ross Fulton breaks down what Nebraska will try to do to attack the Ohio State defense this weekend. Offensively, we also dissect what challenges Nebraska brings with a 3-4 defense.

And in to preview the game from the Nebraska side is HuskerOnline Publisher, Sean Callahan, who has the latest on star running back Maurice Washington's injury status, the Nebraska kicking woes, Cornhuskers' turnovers and more.