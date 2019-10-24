Jim Harbaugh aggressively refuted a report Wednesday that had him seeking refuge in the NFL and forming an exit strategy to leave Michigan. Meanwhile, Ohio State gears up for a top 15 showdown with Wisconsin as the Buckeyes aim for a possible third straight Big Ten title. While Michigan fans struggle with expectations for the program, we discuss how the gap got so large between the two teams.

Plus, Buckeye Grove analyst Ross Fulton explains how Wisconsin will attempt to neutralize Chase Young and attack the Ohio State defense. We grade the Buckeyes' offensive line performance and dissect how Ohio State is so good. And can the UW secondary keep pace this weekend.

Finally, a look at the development of the Buckeyes and why things may only get better.

Megaphone | Locked On Buckeyes - Can Michigan catch up with the Buckeyes

