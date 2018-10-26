With bye week here and Ohio State football absent for another week, may have open date depression and hangover from the Buckeyes' 49-20 loss last week to Purdue. To make sense of it all, we enlisted the help of Johnny Lunsford and Cory Thompson, co-hosts of the Scarlet and Great podcast.

There are many pressing questions surrounding Ohio State football in recent weeks. We attempt to tackle many of the major ones including Greg Schiano's comments and stance on the defensive scheme, Urban Meyer's sideline demeanor, whether the Buckeyes can right the ship down the stretch and long-term prospects of the program.