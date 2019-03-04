Welcome back to the latest Unscripted Ohio podcast by JFQ Lending. In the latest edition, we discuss the Kaleb Wesson suspension and why Ohio State is still in line for a tournament appearance despite the loss at Purdue on Saturday.

Recruiting analyst Marc Givler discusses the spring visitor list as well as a discussion on the performance by several Buckeyes in the NFL combine this past weekend. We look at the Kyler Murray-Dwayne Haskins debate, the breakout by Ohio State's trio of receivers and what to expect next year from J.K. Dobbins.