Unscripted Ohio E70: Buckeyes were clear winners at the NFL combine
Welcome back to the latest Unscripted Ohio podcast by JFQ Lending. In the latest edition, we discuss the Kaleb Wesson suspension and why Ohio State is still in line for a tournament appearance despite the loss at Purdue on Saturday.
Recruiting analyst Marc Givler discusses the spring visitor list as well as a discussion on the performance by several Buckeyes in the NFL combine this past weekend. We look at the Kyler Murray-Dwayne Haskins debate, the breakout by Ohio State's trio of receivers and what to expect next year from J.K. Dobbins.
All your home purchase and refinance needs should be handled by a Buckeye. Licensed in 33 states and more waiting, you'll also never pay for your appraisal with these guys. Email info@jfqlending.com for all your inquiries or visit them at JFQLending.com. NMLS #1639493
You can hear more about the Buckeyes on the Unscripted Ohio archive.
To follow Unscripted Ohio, subscribe, rate & review on:
You can hear Unscripted Ohio every Monday & Friday with bonus episodes popping up throughout the week. You can also hear our sister podcast, Scarlet & Great hosted by Johnny Lunsford and Cory Thompson, every Wednesday.
Follow host Kyle Lamb on Twitter @kylamb8