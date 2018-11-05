The bad news is Ohio State scraped by 2-6 Nebraska on Saturday, 36-31. The good news is that outside of a trio of turnovers bu the Buckeyes, there were some small signs of improvement. On the latest Unscripted Ohio, we examine how the small steps in the right direction could pay dividends going forward.

Among the topics discussed by host Kyle Lamb and analysts Kirk Barton and Ross Fulton are the return of the run game and Brendon White's emergence at safety.

We also take a look at the Buckeyes' basketball team as it prepares to open the season Wednesday at 6 PM on the road at Cincinnati.