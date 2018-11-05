Ticker
E35: Buckeyes take baby step forward

Kyle Lamb • BuckeyeGrove.com
@kylamb8
Staff
Following several stints in and out of broadcasting and the college athletics beat, Kyle is now the dedicated host of the Unscripted Ohio podcast for BuckeyeGrove.
The bad news is Ohio State scraped by 2-6 Nebraska on Saturday, 36-31. The good news is that outside of a trio of turnovers bu the Buckeyes, there were some small signs of improvement. On the latest Unscripted Ohio, we examine how the small steps in the right direction could pay dividends going forward.

Among the topics discussed by host Kyle Lamb and analysts Kirk Barton and Ross Fulton are the return of the run game and Brendon White's emergence at safety.

We also take a look at the Buckeyes' basketball team as it prepares to open the season Wednesday at 6 PM on the road at Cincinnati.

