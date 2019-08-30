The long offseason has finally dwindled and at Noon on Saturday will give way to the start of the 2019 Ohio State football season. As the Buckeyes are set to host FAU, we bring in our panel of experts to preview the game and also the season.

Hear Kevin Noon, Kirk Barton and Ross Fulton join Kyle Lamb for roundtable discussion on a variety of topics including keeping Justin Fields healthy, the importance of the running game and a bounceback from J.K. Dobbins, whether the defense will be ahead of the curve early on and much more.

If football fever also grabs you as a fan of the Cleveland Browns, we have a bonus in store. New host of the Dawg Days podcast on the Unscripted Ohio network, Kris Drew, joins the show to preview the upcoming Tuesday debut and gives an update on a number of topics including the reason behind the trade for Wyatt Teller, whether Braxton Miller will make the 53-man roster and much more.