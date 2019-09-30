News More News
Unscripted Ohio podcast: Buckeyes prove they're real deal

Kyle Lamb • BuckeyeGrove
Whoa, Nelly. That was something. With Ohio State's methodical dismantling of Nebraska on Saturday, it's time for everyone to admit the Buckeyes are legit. In the latest Unscripted Ohio, Scarlet & Great co-host Johnny Lunsford joins us to unpack the most recent dominant performance.

Does Ryan Day have this program rolling in a way not even Urban Meyer did? We discuss his impact on the program. We also look at the monstrous Ohio State run game, the newly-productive linebacking core, a shutdown secondary and much more.

Plus, how Ohio State fits in the national conversation both offensively and defensively, why LSU is benefiting from a couple of logical fallacies and which games should OSU fans be concerned about going forward.


You can hear more about the Buckeyes on the Unscripted Ohio archive.

You can hear Unscripted Ohio every Monday & Friday with bonus episodes popping up throughout the week. You can also hear our sister podcast, Scarlet & Great hosted by Johnny Lunsford and Cory Thompson, every Wednesday.

