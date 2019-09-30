Whoa, Nelly. That was something. With Ohio State's methodical dismantling of Nebraska on Saturday, it's time for everyone to admit the Buckeyes are legit. In the latest Unscripted Ohio, Scarlet & Great co-host Johnny Lunsford joins us to unpack the most recent dominant performance.

Does Ryan Day have this program rolling in a way not even Urban Meyer did? We discuss his impact on the program. We also look at the monstrous Ohio State run game, the newly-productive linebacking core, a shutdown secondary and much more.

Plus, how Ohio State fits in the national conversation both offensively and defensively, why LSU is benefiting from a couple of logical fallacies and which games should OSU fans be concerned about going forward.