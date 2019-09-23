Unscripted Ohio Ep. 129: Buckeyes pass final practice test before exam
Ohio State's 76-5 drubbing of Miami on Saturday produced a number of jaw dropping moments for Buckeyes' fans. In the latest Unscripted Ohio, Dawg Days host and WAKR radio personality Kris Drew joins us to relive some of the most memorable plays.
We discuss the performance of Justin Fields, the greatness of Chase Young, Jameson Williams and the young running backs and much more. Plus, we analyze how Ohio State might fare in its first huge test on the road against Nebraska.
With Wisconsin's crushing of Michigan on Saturday, we comment on how seriously to take the Badgers and if Jim Harbaugh has earned his way on to the hot seat. And finally, with 6-8 2020 forward Zed Key committing to the basketball program, we also analyze Chris Holtmann's team going forward and if he's building a title contender.
