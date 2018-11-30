With the Michigan hurdle cleared, Ohio State aims for a Big Ten title on Saturday in Indianapolis. Having a possible playoff berth on the line, the Buckeyes may need to shoot for the starts and pass the eye test more than usual. In the latest Unscripted Ohio podcast, we discuss why that might be a frustrating proposition.

With the latest podcast, we preview the league championship with WildcatReport.com publisher Louie Vecchar. We also explain how the precarious position the Buckeyes are in is a product of a playoff system in need of tweaking.

On Wednesday, the Ohio State basketball team suffered its first defeat of the season at home to Syracuse in the ACC-Big Ten Challenge. We review the loss and explain why there's little reason for concern going forward. We also reflect on what went wrong with Thad Matta as he was honored at half.