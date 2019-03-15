Unscripted Ohio E73: Buckeyes likely dancing after win over IU
Ohio State is in. We think. In the latest Unscripted Ohio podcast, Cory Thompson, cohost of the Scarlet & Great podcast, joins us for a recap of the Buckeyes' big tournament win against Indiana in Chicago on Thursday.
Among the topics analyzed include Kaleb Wesson and his return to the lineup from a suspension, the return of Luther Muhammad's shot and the stellar play of Keyshawn Woods and C.J. Jackson. We preview the game with Michigan State and discuss some football asking rhetorically if Browns & Buckeyes fans are more excited about the acquisition of Odell Beckham Jr. or Justin Fields.
