As Ohio State readies for the fourth game of the season Saturday against Miami (Ohio), Alex Gleitman joins us to preview this lopsided affair and discuss concerns going forward. Also in the latest Unscripted Ohio podcast, we touch on some football recruiting including whether Jaylon Knighton could be back in play for Ohio State and the Buckeyes' anticipated weekend basketball commitment.

With Rivals.com recruiting analyst Corey Evans, we delve deeper into OSU hoops recruiting for remaining 2020 basketball targets and a further look at the most recent commit: Eugene Brown III.