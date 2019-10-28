Whew. Ohio State is good. But just how good? In the latest Locked On Buckeyes, sponsored by Buckeye Grove, we look at this historical run the Buckeyes are on and how it matches pretty much_everyone.

Where Ohio State stacks up in historical terms and also we look at how they dominated Wisconsin like everyone else to date. We wax poetic on the defense including the predator, Chase Young. Is Young Ohio State's GOAT?

Finally, a look around the Big Ten including a suddenly improved Michigan squad and whether Minnesota is legit.

