Ohio State had a scare Saturday in College Park. The overtime victory against Maryland was concerning in Ohio State giving up 51 points and over 500 yards against the Terrapins. However, in the latest Unscripted Ohio podcast, we explain this is just the latest in a long line of poor performances leading up to the Michigan game and doesn't indicate a lack of possible success on Saturday against the Wolverines.

Kirk Barton and Ross Fulton are back in a weekly recap of the Buckeyes' win against Maryland. We explain the defensive scheme and how Maryland continued to run successfully against Ohio State. Freshman tailback Anthony McFarland rushed for 298 yards against the Buckeyes, the highest since Tim Biakabutuka in 1995.

Not all was bad on Saturday, however. Dwayne Haskins threw for over 400 yards and three touchdowns while adding three more on the ground as the Buckeyes added the zone read to the offensive arsenal. We discuss his leadership, accuracy and how the elevated run game could come in handy against Michigan.