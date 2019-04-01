The Final Four is set. For the first time since 1987, the field will not include traditional blue bloods Duke, Kansas, Kentucky, North Carolina or UCLA. In the latest Unscripted Ohio, with the help of Cory Thompson of Scarlet and Great podcast, we preview the blue collar pairing of four and discuss what constitutes a blue blood anyhow.

In Buckeye Nation, fans are in a tizzy over a photo that surfaced late last week from a trip by J.T. Barrett and Cardale Jones to the University of Texas. We debate whether wearing burnt orange is a bad look or if it's even a big deal.

With spring practice well underway, we look at a couple of reported standouts and also analyze how personnel and slight scheme chances may impact the defense this season. Also, recruiting for 2020 may be picking up again for the Buckeyes. We look at a few tell-tale signs.