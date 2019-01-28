After a five game losing streak was snapped by Ohio State on Saturday against Nebraska, the Buckeyes are out of the frying pan and into the fire. The next test Tuesday in Ann Arbor is arguably the biggest faced yet. In the latest Unscripted Ohio, we discuss the Buckeyes win and the possibility of beating Michigan.

Marc Givler comes along this week for the latest on offensive line prospect Enokk Vimahi, who visited the Buckeyes this past weekend. We also have the latest on Doug Nester after his trip to Penn State and news on a few key targets in the 2020 class.