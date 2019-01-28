Ticker
football

E60: Big game on Tuesday against (don't call them) Yellow & Blue

Kyle Lamb • BuckeyeGrove.com
@kylamb8
Staff
Following several stints in and out of broadcasting and the college athletics beat, Kyle is now the dedicated host of the Unscripted Ohio podcast for BuckeyeGrove.
After a five game losing streak was snapped by Ohio State on Saturday against Nebraska, the Buckeyes are out of the frying pan and into the fire. The next test Tuesday in Ann Arbor is arguably the biggest faced yet. In the latest Unscripted Ohio, we discuss the Buckeyes win and the possibility of beating Michigan.

Marc Givler comes along this week for the latest on offensive line prospect Enokk Vimahi, who visited the Buckeyes this past weekend. We also have the latest on Doug Nester after his trip to Penn State and news on a few key targets in the 2020 class.

You can hear more about the Buckeyes on the Unscripted Ohio archive.

To follow Unscripted Ohio, subscribe, rate & review on:

SoundCloud

iTunes

Google Play

Spotify

You can hear Unscripted Ohio every Monday & Friday with bonus episodes popping up throughout the week. You can also hear our sister podcast, Scarlet & Great hosted by Johnny Lunsford and Cory Thompson, every Wednesday.

Follow host Kyle Lamb on Twitter @kylamb8

Mehc57rfzbolc4uaaryq
Ohio State football podcast | Unscripted Ohio
