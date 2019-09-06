Ohio State hosts Cincinnati this Saturday in an in-state clash that probably means more to the Bearcats than it does the Buckeyes--especially UC head coach Luke Fickell. In the latest Unscripted Ohio podcast, we discuss the importance of this game to form Buckeye, Fickell, and how his program is treating this week.

To assist in previewing this game, we bring in Managing Editor of Bearcat Report, Jason Stamm, who answers many of the pressing questions including Ohio State's ability to stop Michael Warren in the run game, the Cincinnati experience and talent in the front seven, new QB Desmond Ridder's performance and much more.

Also, the Ohio State basketball schedule is now finalized with networks and tip times. We look down the schedule for key matchups and what is ahead for the Buckeyes.