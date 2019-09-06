Unscripted Ohio Ep. 122: Beware of the Bearcats
Ohio State hosts Cincinnati this Saturday in an in-state clash that probably means more to the Bearcats than it does the Buckeyes--especially UC head coach Luke Fickell. In the latest Unscripted Ohio podcast, we discuss the importance of this game to form Buckeye, Fickell, and how his program is treating this week.
To assist in previewing this game, we bring in Managing Editor of Bearcat Report, Jason Stamm, who answers many of the pressing questions including Ohio State's ability to stop Michael Warren in the run game, the Cincinnati experience and talent in the front seven, new QB Desmond Ridder's performance and much more.
Also, the Ohio State basketball schedule is now finalized with networks and tip times. We look down the schedule for key matchups and what is ahead for the Buckeyes.
All your home purchase and refinance needs should be handled by a Buckeye. Licensed in 33 states and more waiting, you'll also never pay for your appraisal with these guys. Email info@jfqlending.com for all your inquiries or visit them at JFQLending.com. NMLS #1639493
You can hear more about the Buckeyes on the Unscripted Ohio archive.
To follow Unscripted Ohio, subscribe, rate & review on:
You can hear Unscripted Ohio every Monday & Friday with bonus episodes popping up throughout the week. You can also hear our sister podcast, Scarlet & Great hosted by Johnny Lunsford and Cory Thompson, every Wednesday.
Follow host Kyle Lamb on Twitter @kylamb8