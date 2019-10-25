Locked On Buckeyes podcast: Be wary of Wisconsin
Don't be fooled by Wisconsin's loss to Illinois this past Saturday. In the latest Locked On Buckeyes podcast sponsored by Buckeye Grove, we take a deep dive into the Badger's loss with BadgerBlitz.com senior writer, Jake Kocorowski, and also analyze Wisconsin's matchup with Ohio State.
Plus, as Ohio State sits a two touchdown favorite on Saturday, we examine why that's a cringe-worthy spot for the Buckeyes to be in.
