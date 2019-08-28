Unscripted Ohio E118: Anticipation builds for Fields' debut
With just three days remaining until the Ohio State debut of quarterback Justin Fields, the suspense is almost over. We look at some of the most awaited QB appearances in Ohio State history in the latest Unscripted Ohio podcast.
Ryan Day has made comments several times this fall hinting he will make it a priority to keep Fields upright and at decreased risk of injury. Just how far will he go? We give our takes.
Plus, who was the greatest linebacker to play for the Buckeyes? We examine some of the possibilities.
