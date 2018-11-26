It was a big day for Ohio State on Saturday. The Buckeyes rolled to an improbable 62-39 win against Michigan, the seventh consecutive win over the Wolverines, despite being 5-point underdogs at home. While Michigan will now have to wait another year to get back to the winning side the series, the Buckeyes are back squarely in the playoff mix. In the latest Unscripted Ohio, we discuss whether Ohio State can keep it going and if they're legit.

In our latest recap with analysts Kirk Barton and Ross Fulton, we look at the record-setting performance by Dwayne Haskins, the excellence of the offensive line keeping him clean, the unlikely hero Chris Olave, Malik Harrison's dominance and the defense's ability to eliminate the big play. We also look at penalties and whether the Buckeyes can keep rolling against Northwestern in the Big Ten title game on Saturday.

In addition to the big football win, we look to Wednesday for the Buckeyes' next basketball clash at home against Syracuse in the ACC-Big Ten Challenge.