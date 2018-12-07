Ticker
E45: A brand new Day for the Buckeyes

Kyle Lamb • BuckeyeGrove.com
@kylamb8
Staff
Following several stints in and out of broadcasting and the college athletics beat, Kyle is now the dedicated host of the Unscripted Ohio podcast for BuckeyeGrove.
Urban Meyer is out, Ryan Day is in as the head coach of the Buckeyes. After the Rose Bowl on New Year's day, Ohio State has a new man in charge and in the latest Unscripted Ohio podcast, we discuss why his lack of experience doesn't mean a lack of credentials.

We reflect back on Urban's many accomplishments at Ohio State and look forward to what Day might do. Plus, it's time to pay attention to the basketball team if you aren't already. With an 8-1 start to the season, Chris Holtmann has the program rolling once again. We look at why this team might surprisingly be right back in the running for a possible Big Ten title.

{{ article.author_name }}