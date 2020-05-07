If/When the Buckeyes travel to Eugene (Ore.) it is unlikely that there will be a sellout crowd waiting to see this scheduled battle of top-ranked teams in September.

Oregon Governor Kate Brown announced during a Thursday press conference that the return of sporting events as usual is not in the cards at this time.

“Large gatherings, including live sporting events with audiences, concerts, festivals and conventions will not be able to return until we have a reliable treatment or prevention like a vaccine,” Brown said. “The Oregon Health Authority is advising that any large gathering, at least through September, should either be canceled or significantly modified.”

Ohio State is scheduled to take on the Ducks on the 12th of September in one of the biggest non-conference games of the entire season.

“Significant modification” could mean a limited number of fans could attend or that no fans would be admitted. At this point we don’t have a clearer picture of when sports will resume and if the season is going to start at its schedule time around Labor Day.

Autzen Stadium is known as one of the loudest and most intimidating venues for road teams to play at when it is filled to capacity with approximately 54,000 fans.

“Physical distancing is, and will remain, a part of our lives for many months to come,” Brown added.

This comes on the same day that the state of Ohio announced a date for the opening for barber shops, salons and day spas as well as a plan for restaurants and bars with a date for patio seating to open followed up later by an indoor date. Social Distancing will still be required in all these scenarios.

What has not been addressed at this point is a date that sports may return to Ohio and more importantly to Ohio State fans, to the WHAC. Both NASCAR and IndyCar have announced dates that they will return to competition, without fans in attendance. When it comes to college sports, it is going to require a group effort between Governors, University Presidents, Conference Commissioners and Athletic Directors to find an agreement as to when it will be deemed acceptable to allow student-athletes to return to campus and prepare for upcoming seasons of competition.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine appeared on the Paul Finebaum national radio show earlier this week, admitting that no plan is in place in his state, one way or the other and anyone claiming to know is not speaking out of a position of knowledge.

"I don’t think we know," DeWine said. "Anyone who tells you they know is making it up. I’m not going to make it up."

University of Oregon President Michael Schill went on record during an interview last week stating that he was not expecting the Ducks to be filling Autzen Stadium if/when the season opened.

“I doubt very much we’re going to have a packed stadium watching our Ducks play football,” Schill said on CNN. "We’re hoping our football games will be played, but we’re not going to take any chances with the health and safety of our student athletes or the people who come to watch them.”

Ohio State is scheduled to open the season at home against Bowling Green on September 5th. The status of that game, or any other is still up in the air.