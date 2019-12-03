COLUMBUS, Ohio – Despite the No. 1 ranking and virtual lock to make the College Football Playoff, Ryan Day and the Buckeyes see the Big Ten Championship as a must-win game.

This game will mark the third-straight year that the Buckeyes are making the trip to Indianapolis, and while there may be room for error in terms of winning a National Championship, returning to Columbus without a trophy would be deemed as a disappointment.

“This is a huge goal of ours, as well,” Day said. “If we win the Big Ten Championship, we know a lot of things have gone well, we've won a lot of big games, so this is certainly a huge goal for us.”