{{ timeAgo('2019-12-03 17:08:04 -0600') }} football

Ohio State focused on winning, making history Saturday

J.K. Dobbins had 174 rushing yards against Wisconsin in the 2017 Big Ten Championship game.
J.K. Dobbins had 174 rushing yards against Wisconsin in the 2017 Big Ten Championship game. (Scott Stuart - Buckeye Grove)
Keaton Maisano
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Despite the No. 1 ranking and virtual lock to make the College Football Playoff, Ryan Day and the Buckeyes see the Big Ten Championship as a must-win game.

This game will mark the third-straight year that the Buckeyes are making the trip to Indianapolis, and while there may be room for error in terms of winning a National Championship, returning to Columbus without a trophy would be deemed as a disappointment.

“This is a huge goal of ours, as well,” Day said. “If we win the Big Ten Championship, we know a lot of things have gone well, we've won a lot of big games, so this is certainly a huge goal for us.”

