Ohio State's run of April commitments continued on Saturday evening as the Buckeyes flipped Bullis (Md.) Bullis School defensive back Bryson Shaw from Big Ten rival Wisconsin.

The 6-foot-2, 175-pound prospect had been committed to the Badgers for about three months but cited wanting to be closer to his family in Maryland as a driving factor in switching his commitment to the Buckeyes.

Shaw hails from the same high school program that produced Ohio State redshirt sophomore quarterback Dwayne Haskins Jr. This is the second safety pledge the Buckeyes have landed this month, joining New Jersey star Ronnie Hickman who committed to Ohio State two weeks ago.