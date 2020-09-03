Many positions remain wide open for Ohio State in its 2022 class.

Even at linebacker, where the Buckeyes have three of the nation’s top four prospects, they could look to add one more to the position room.

Cornerback is no exception. The Buckeyes hold one commitment from a junior defensive back, four star Ohio native Jyaire Brown, but will look to add several more as the cycle continues onward.

Tuesday, Ohio State was the first school to contact Toriano Pride, a four star corner from St. Louis.

“I really like Ohio State,” Pride said. “I’m looking forward to getting down there [for a visit].”