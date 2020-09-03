Ohio State first school to contact 2022 cornerback
Many positions remain wide open for Ohio State in its 2022 class.
Even at linebacker, where the Buckeyes have three of the nation’s top four prospects, they could look to add one more to the position room.
Cornerback is no exception. The Buckeyes hold one commitment from a junior defensive back, four star Ohio native Jyaire Brown, but will look to add several more as the cycle continues onward.
Tuesday, Ohio State was the first school to contact Toriano Pride, a four star corner from St. Louis.
“I really like Ohio State,” Pride said. “I’m looking forward to getting down there [for a visit].”
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news