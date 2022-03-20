Ohio State feels urgency, has something to prove against Villanova

PITTSBURGH — Jamari Wheeler could barely contain his excitement when he took the floor against Loyola Chicago in his first NCAA Tournament game.

The Ohio State redshirt senior guard tried to come off as stoic and confident, going down the handshake line nodding his head, already knowing what the Buckeyes could do with as healthy of a roster as it had had all season.

But he was bouncing, trying to shake away all the nervous energy, soaking it all in while trying to lock in like it was every other game; focusing on the details, focusing on doing his job.

Malaki Branham was in the same boat, taking the floor as a freshman guard on the biggest stage in college basketball.

“There was a lot of nerves going into that first media, but after that it was about basketball,” Branham said. “We handled business.”

Branham, Wheeler and the rest of Ohio State’s roster left PPG Paints Arena Friday afternoon veterans. They had one game under their belt. They knew what March Madness was all about, what it felt like.

It reminded Eugene Brown III of his first NCAA Tournament game.

Playing the final 20 seconds of the Buckeyes' first-round loss to Oral Roberts in 2021. the weight of disappointment was remembered as he won his first NCAA Tournament game, walking off the court with the opportunity to return for another round for the first time in his career.

“Walking out of the arena, instead of them saying ‘Safe travels,’ they say, ‘See you Sunday,’” Brown said. “It was a great feeling honestly. It just feels good.”

It’s a feeling Ohio State will be chasing Sunday, leaving PPG Paints Arena and heading back to Columbus just to turn around and fly to San Antonio, Texas for the program’s first Sweet 16 appearance since 2013 or begin an offseason, officially ending the college career of Wheeler, Kyle Young, Cedric Russell, Justin Ahrens, Joey Brunk, Jimmy Sotos and E.J. Liddell, turning a new leaf and starting to build around the Buckeyes’ fifth-ranked 2022 recruiting class.

That’s the kind of big-picture thinking Brown is trying to stay away from.